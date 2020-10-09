Eighteen Iranian banks on Thursday, October 8, came under US Treasury sanctions. This is stated in the statement of the department, the newspaper reports. The Washington Post…

According to the document, the United States is imposing sanctions on the entire financial sector of Iran, but the bans do not apply to transactions for the purchase of agricultural products, food, medicines and medical equipment.

As explained in the Ministry of Finance, 16 of the banks that fell under the sanctions were on their list due to their activities in the financial sector of Iran, another due to the fact that it is controlled by a financial institution that is on the American blacklist. In addition, as part of the fight against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, restrictions were imposed on a bank associated with the Iranian armed forces.

According to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, this decision “reflects (the US) commitment to prevent illegal access to US dollars” and will allow “humanitarian operations to support the Iranian people.”

The source of the publication claims that the sanctions were imposed despite the European allies, who warned that they could have “devastating humanitarian consequences” for Iran amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing currency crisis.

Earlier, the expansion of sanctions against Iran was held by the US Treasury on September 24. Two more Iranian citizens have been added to the list, as well as three prisons and a local court branch located in the country.

On September 20, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the resumption of UN sanctions against Iran, despite the fact that the organization itself does not agree with this.

He noted that the United States will take action against “violators” of these sanctions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Washington continues to mislead the international community by speculating on the topic of restoring sanctions against Iran.

In 2018, Washington withdrew from the JCPOA with Tehran, after which it began a campaign to exert maximum pressure on Iran, in fact, aimed at its economic strangulation. The JCPOA was signed with Iran by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany in 2015 in order to overcome the crisis over Tehran’s nuclear development.