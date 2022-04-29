Home page politics

Split

The US trains Ukrainian military for certain weapons in Germany. © Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/dpa

Howitzer and other weapons: According to Pentagon spokesman Kirby, the United States has already begun training Ukrainian soldiers in Germany for certain weapon systems.

Washington – The United States is training Ukrainian soldiers in Germany and other locations in the use of military equipment.

US Secretary of Defense spokesman John Kirby said in Washington on Friday that training on German soil had already begun. Among other things, it is about how to deal with howitzers and other weapon systems that Kyiv receives to support the war against Russia. Overall, the Ukrainian military is trained at several locations outside of Ukraine, including Germany. The US military is working with the German government on this. Kirby said he couldn’t comment on the other locations.

more on the subject Canada announces delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine War against Ukraine: That’s the situation Sanctions against Russia: Europol supports investigations

Shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the US military withdrew its own forces from the country for security reasons. At the time, 160 members of the Florida National Guard were transferred from Ukraine to another location in Europe as a precautionary measure. They had been to Ukraine to advise the armed forces there. Kirby said those Florida National Guardsmen are now being reassigned to train Ukrainian soldiers, just outside of Ukraine.

The US is providing Ukraine with arms and ammunition on a large scale to support the country in the war against Russia. dpa