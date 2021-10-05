WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The US trade deficit widened more than expected in August, driven by imports as companies rebuild inventories, in the latest sign that economic growth slowed in the third quarter.

The trade deficit widened 4.2 percent to $73.3 billion last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a deficit of $70.5 billion.

(By Lucia Mutikani)

