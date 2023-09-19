Home page World

From: Andreas Knobloch

Many tourists stop on the Amalfi Coast in Italy to have a relaxing time. But for a few Americans, the vacation hotspot was too European.

Positano – There is hardly an area in Italy that fits the term “picturesque coast” better than the Amalfi Coast and the cliff towns like Positano. Many tourists head to the holiday hotspots south of Naples throughout the year. They are rarely disappointed. Many people get the prospect that the Internet, especially social media, promises them. The small, narrow streets, the Italian architecture, cafes and the sea. Yes, the Amalif Coast is so popular that a popular coastal road was even temporarily closed.

Vacation in Italy is not easy for US tourists despite the fantastic scenery

A couple like them didn’t think it was so great New York Times reports, which is based on the experience of a 27-year-old. Chloe Madison and her then-boyfriend Colin Pinello took a break in Positano. There they ate pasta and drank Aperol Spritz. So far everything sounds like a wonderful stay, if it weren’t for the American tradition that Europeans don’t maintain. Americans are used to being served free, ice-cold water in most restaurants. The fact that people also go on vacation to get to know other cultures or customs seems to be ignored here.

Madison and her boyfriend joked that Europeans wouldn’t be into that. She waved a fan and the menu at herself in her TikTok video. They wanted to resist the American urge, as she headlines, to ask Europe for a glass of water with ice. She even wrote on social media: “They will slap you in the face if you ask them.” Der New York Times She added: “We constantly had to order water,” and when they asked for ice cubes, “they only got a few cubes.” There were other complaints recently from Croatian holidaymakers who spilled the beans over a Cevapcici beer bill.

Holidaymakers and tourists from the USA also complain about air conditioning in Italy and France

It then became clear to Madison that Americans and Europeans were handling the heat wave completely differently. Europeans “don’t put as much emphasis on what’s essential to Americans.” The surprise of having to pay for water was probably too big for the North Americans. Air conditioning systems are also not in constant use in Europe compared to the United States, as the article in the New York Times of August 15, 2023 underlines how other Americans in major European cities confirm.

While buildings in the USA are being cooled down rapidly, air conditioning is used more sparingly in Europe. “Even if they’re on, they’re not United States on,” says American TikToker Amanda Rollins, who lived in Paris and probably found the room temperature too low. The article of New York Times The well-known Italian newspaper also took action La Republicca on. A report from the USA that is definitely making waves in Europe.

How do the Americans, who are so lightly dressed in the heat, cope with the fact that special clothing rules apply in Europe, especially in Italy? Like, for example, on the Adriatic coast in Chioggia, where in certain areas there is a topless ban even for men. (ank)