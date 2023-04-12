The value of the visa to the United States will be readjusted as of May 30, according to the US Embassy in Brazil and the American Consulate in São Paulo. The fee for the tourist/business visa (category B1/B2), which is US$ 160, will increase to US$ 185, at the current exchange rate.

This amount will be charged for all applications for non-immigrant visas that do not require petition, ie, third-party support. The fee is different for other visas, such as work visas.

The new figures take into account a US State Department calculation of demand for the visa service.

According to the agency, the readjustment is necessary to adapt revenues to the costs of care, which would not be covered. The American government stated that the readjustment could be even greater if there was not a revision of its original proposal.

Visa waiting time

The average waiting time for the first tourist and business visa interview for the United States at the consular post in São Paulo is around 571 days, but there are other categories of student and exchange visas, in which the waiting time currently is less than a day in São Paulo.

For tourist and business visas without the need for an interview, the average waiting time is 10 days. In the case of renewals within the four-year period, the requirements are different and the applicant can renew the visa without the need for an interview. The queue is just to leave documentation at the consulate. After that, the person joins the new renewal queue.