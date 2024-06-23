Home page World

From: Andreas Knobloch

Sarah Tonen complains on TikTok about her stay in Europe. © Screenshot Sarah Tonen TikTok

A US tourist tars an entire continent with the same brush because she can’t get coffee. At 6:45 a.m. Germans react with incomprehension.

Munich – Yes, there are people who say things like “No coffee, no me” or “don’t count your chickens before you eat them” without irony. For many Germans, the hot drink in the morning is irreplaceable, and for some Americans it is too. However, one tourist in Europe didn’t get a coffee before 7 a.m. – which is enough for her to take the whole continent to task.

“It’s my first time in Europe”: US tourist upset about coffee

Sarah Tonen keeps her followers on TikTok with brief impressions of her life. While most videos are viewed between 2,000 and 50,000 times, one clip has more than 5.8 million viewers. And in it, she tars an entire continent with the same brush because she couldn’t get coffee in one place. The scene is reminiscent of a fellow countrywoman of hers at an Alpine lake in Switzerland. However, this US tourist doesn’t have a good word to say about the place she is in. According to the flags and other videos, in Ireland.

“It’s my first time in Europe,” Tonen begins her video with the caption “Culture Shock.” “It’s 6:45 a.m., I get up and want a coffee. I go to the lobby and into the coffee shop. At the reception I ask if the barista overslept,” Tonen says. After a brief interaction, she learns that the shop doesn’t open until 9 a.m. When she mentions that she’s going into town to get one, the woman at the reception replied, “Good luck, you won’t find anything there either.”

“Do all Americans think Europe is a complete country?”: US tourist faces incomprehension

In the video “Culture shock in Europe you’ve never heard of,” Tonen has probably found one of the few places where there is no coffee. Many German-speaking users also note this. “Some bakeries are open at 5:30, they have coffee,” said one, astonished. Another adds smugly: “Do all Americans think Europe is a complete country?” Another comment goes in a similar direction: “She was just everywhere in Europe at the same time.”

The big problem with such unreflective videos is that other American women who have seen the video complain and say: “I saw the video that in Europe there is no coffee before 9 a.m., how can they start their day there?” Some videos should only be seen about 3,000 times, not 5.8 million times. Tonen’s followers will continue to be excited to see what groundbreaking discoveries she makes in “Europe”. (ank)