Sarah Tonen is visibly upset about a coffee during her trip to Ireland. © Screenshot TikTok Sarah Tonen

A US tourist in Europe probably thought about all the things she experiences on vacation when she spoke of a “culture shock” at 6:45 a.m.

Munich – The Irish are crazy, a US tourist probably thought to herself, if you can believe her words on TikTok. Sarah Tonen hadn’t expected that when she wanted a coffee at 6.45 a.m. The only problem with the American’s video is that pretty much no one in Europe can understand it, even though she tars an entire continent with the same brush.

Difficult morning in Europe: US tourist can’t believe her eyes

Tonen’s clips have been viewed 2,000 times or 50,000 times, but her coffee-fueled rant has reached almost 6 million viewers. According to the country flags that adorn her video and the other clips on her account, the US tourist is in Ireland and has had a really difficult morning there, if her dramatic words felt like that. Similar to a fellow countrywoman at a Swiss alpine lake.

Tonen begins her video with the headline “Culture Shock”: “It’s my first time in Europe,” and then continues: “It’s 6:45 a.m., I get up and want a coffee. I go to the lobby and into the coffee shop. At the reception I ask if the barista has overslept,” says Tonen. After a short conversation, she learns that the shop doesn’t open until 9 a.m. When she mentions, standing at the reception, that she’s going into town to get one, the woman at the reception replies, according to her, “Good luck, you won’t find anything there either.”

“Culture shock in Europe” that hardly any European can understand

In the video “Culture shock in Europe you’ve never heard of,” Tonen has probably found one of the few places where there is no coffee. Many German-speaking users also note this. “Some bakeries are open at 5:30, they have coffee,” said one, astonished. Another adds smugly: “Do all Americans think Europe is a complete country?” Another comment goes in a similar direction: “She was just everywhere in Europe at the same time.”

The big problem with such unreflective videos is that other American women who saw the video complained and said: “I saw the video that in Europe there is no coffee before 9 a.m., how can they start their day there?” Some videos should only be seen about 3,000 times, not 5.8 million times. Tonen’s followers will continue to be excited to see what groundbreaking discoveries she makes in “Europe”.

