EUS tourist killed by shark in Bahamas. The 44-year-old from Boston was on a stand-up paddleboard off the coast of a seaside resort on the island of New Providence, the police said on Monday. “The victim suffered a serious injury to the right side of his body,” a press release said. An investigation has been initiated.

The exact location of the incident was not disclosed. A lifeguard brought the woman and a male relative back to shore and tried to revive them, police said.

Tourism is an important industry in the Bahamas, which has 3,000 islands. Shark attacks are rare. A database used by the Natural History Museum in Florida to record shark attacks recorded 89 such incidents worldwide last year. According to the database, there have been 33 unprovoked shark attacks in the Bahamas since 1580. In 2019, a US tourist was killed by a shark while snorkeling.