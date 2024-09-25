Washington.- An American woman who traveled to Cancun reported alleged extortion by customs officials upon her arrival in Mexico, and expressed concern about the impact this could have on tourism in the country.

Tammy Levent, travel professional and owner of Elite Travel Management Group, told Travel Post that upon her arrival at Cancun Airport she was directed to the customs inspection desk.

First, the officers tried to charge him a tax on prizes he was transporting for an event, he said. “I explained to them that the prizes were personalized with names, which made them of no commercial value,” he wrote.

“After realizing they couldn’t charge me taxes on the prizes, customs officials focused on the fact that I had a laptop and an iPad.”

The officers explained to him that he had exceeded the allowed limit for duty-free items. He was then forced to pay a fine of $170, or around 3,200 Mexican pesos. “The customs officer, who was unprofessionally wearing sunglasses and using aggressive language, threatened me with fines of up to $1,000 (about 19,000 Mexican pesos) or even arrest when I asked to contact the U.S. Embassy,” Levent explained. “Fearing for my safety and not understanding the charges against me, I reluctantly paid the fine and was allowed to leave the airport.” Levent explained that after contacting Mexico’s Director General of Customs Operations, the fine was justified under Mexico’s Rule 3.2.3, Section I, Clause b; reference was also made to Rule 3.2.2, which applies a 19 percent global tax rate on the excess value of goods. However, she added that the value of her assets had been inflated by authorities, resulting in a fine much higher than she was supposed to pay. “The value of my iPad was greatly inflated and the fine I paid exceeded what should have been a nominal fee,” she said in her text. “According to Mexican law, the tax rate on goods worth less than $500 should not be higher than 16 percent, meaning my fine should have been about $56, not the $170 I was charged.” The American ended by expressing her concerns about the future of tourism in Mexico in light of these types of incidents, which according to accounts by Riviera Maya News and Forbes, are increasingly common. “If the Mexican government needs additional revenue, there are much more transparent ways to achieve this goal, such as implementing a transparent and upfront tourist fee,” says Levent. “However, using customs laws to trap and extort visitors at the airport is not the solution. It creates a negative image of the country and discourages tourism, on which Mexico depends heavily.”