The toll of the series of devastating tornadoes that hit Kentucky, in the USA, risks exceeding 100 deaths. This is the fear reiterated by Governor Andy Beshear, according to reports from the BBC, while hopes of finding survivors are reduced. “There is nothing left standing in the direct line of the tornado,” the governor said, while there are at least 80 confirmed deaths so far. Fourteen deaths have been reported in four other states. Already on Saturday, Beshear said he feared “between 70 and 100” victims.