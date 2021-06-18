The administration of US President Joe Biden has begun to withdraw some of the American forces and weapons from a number of countries in the Middle East. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal.

According to sources of the publication, the United States will redeploy approximately eight batteries of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, including from Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. The complex of the American missile defense system at the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) from Saudi Arabia will also be withdrawn.

In addition, they intend to transfer from the region a part of military aircraft and “hundreds of American troops” that serve these weapons. According to sources, the Biden administration has decided to reduce the number of US missile defense systems as part of a serious reorientation of the military presence in the region, as it redirects military forces to challenges from China and Russia.

The transfer has already begun earlier this month. The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, reported such plans to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on June 2.

According to Washington, the risk of an escalation of hostilities between the United States and Iran has decreased. Also, the American side believes that the earlier transfer of weapons to the Middle East “did not deter Iran and the forces under its control from actions aimed at destabilization.” In addition, the Pentagon said that some of the previously deployed American missile defense systems in the Middle East need maintenance and repair.

On June 1, it was reported that the United States withdrew a third of its troops from Afghanistan. It is specified that about 300 cargo planes with materials were taken out of Afghanistan. At the same time, 13 thousand pieces of equipment were transferred to the logistics agency of the Ministry of Defense for disposal.