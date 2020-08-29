For the first time, the House of Representatives of Congress will vote on the issue of legalizing marijuana at the federal level. Politico became aware of this.

According to the newspaper, a bill to remove marijuana from the list of prohibited substances will be considered in September. If adopted, the substance will no longer be considered a federal ban. To legalize the drug, state governments will have to amend the laws accordingly.

However, even if the proposal is supported by the lower house, the likelihood that the Senate will approve it is minimal. In addition, the president must then support the bill. Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, is in favor of legalizing marijuana.

Marijuana is currently legal in 11 US states. At the federal level, US laws do not allow possession and smoking of the substance, classifying it as a drug. Selling marijuana for medical purposes is not considered an offense in most states.