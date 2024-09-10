The United States will deepen sanctions against Iran after Tehran decided to supply ballistic missiles to Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday (10) after a meeting with his British counterpart, David Lammy.

“The United States will announce more sanctions on Iran later, including additional measures on Iran Air. We expect allies and partners to also announce their own measures against Iran,” the US diplomat said.

Blinken and Lammy met in the British capital on Tuesday to launch the so-called UK-US Strategic Dialogue, an annual event with which they aim to strengthen bilateral collaboration.

Washington warned the Iranian regime that supplying ballistic missiles to Moscow “would constitute a dramatic escalation” of the Ukraine crisis.

“Russia has received shipments of these ballistic missiles and will likely use them within a few weeks in Ukraine against the Ukrainians,” Blinken explained at a press conference with Lammy in London.

Iran’s ballistic missile system, which has a maximum range of 120 kilometers, would allow Russia to direct its arsenal further from the front line.

In turn, Lammy declared at the press conference that he and his American counterpart will travel together to Kiev to express support for Ukraine, in what will be their first joint visit in more than a decade.

Blinken added that “it’s a critical moment” for the former Soviet republic, “in the midst of an intense fighting season this fall with Russia escalating.”

“We see that (Moscow) is increasing its attacks against cities, against people, in particular targeting energy infrastructure, electricity, all before the colder months,” he said.

Blinken and Lammy met before British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets US President Joe Biden in Washington on Friday (13).

The European Union had already announced measures to the international press this Monday (9) in the same direction.

Iran has denied sending missiles and weapons to Russia, despite the evidence it has found. (With EFE Agency)