The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced during the meeting at the White House with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, that the USA will supply long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, according to information released this Friday (22) by American broadcaster NBC News.

If confirmed, the announcement would mark an important development in U.S. military aid to Ukraine, which has long requested such missiles to strengthen its defense capabilities.

Ukraine has sought the supply of ATACMS missiles to also help in its operations against Russian forces and disrupt supply lines, air bases and railway networks in areas occupied by Vladimir Putin’s country.

The ATACMS missiles, with a range of approximately 144 kilometers, are considered especially effective in neutralizing Russian missile launchers in Crimea, where the majority of attacks carried out against the port city of Odessa originate.

Sources told NBC News that during the meeting with Zelensky, held this Thursday (21), Biden guaranteed that the US would provide “a small number” of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

The news does not mention the date on which the official announcement of the shipment of these missiles will take place.

The White House refused to confirm the American broadcaster’s news, but reiterated that the US will help Ukraine “for as long as necessary.”

Presidential spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre highlighted that the meeting between the two leaders sent a “strong signal to the world” that the Americans will continue to be a “fundamental ally for Kiev”.

The decision to supply ATACMS missiles follows the announcement of a new military aid package estimated at US$325 million (approximately R$1.6 billion) made by the US government on Thursday.

The package includes weapons such as another HAWK air defense battery and missile interception systems to protect civilians.

Although Ukraine has stepped up its requests for ATACMS missiles in recent months, the initial aid package made no mention of sending such missiles. (With EFE Agency)