The United States plans to spend $ 240 million on the construction of military facilities in 20 countries of the world, namely in the regions of the Middle East and Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. Reported by RT.

So, according to the publication, the US Army Corps of Engineers is going to study potential contractors. They will have to design the structures of buildings, including airports and related buildings, roads, ports, manufacturing plants, water pipes, hospitals, power plants, and more.

In addition, the project will include the construction of infrastructure for aircraft: take-off and landing hair, taxiways and aprons. According to the requirements of the Pentagon, contractors will have to provide support at all stages of construction work, providing the services of engineers and architects. The contract with the companies will be signed for five years.

Earlier it was reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden will allocate another $ 125 million to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package. In addition, Washington intends to continue to transfer so-called lethal weapons to Kiev.