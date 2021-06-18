The United States will send doses of vaccines against covid-19 to the Brazil in the coming weeks, said the coordinator of the White House task force against the pandemic, Jeff Zients, at a press conference on Thursday. He did not specify, however, how many of the 80 million doses planned for donation will be sent to the country.

According to him, the US government also hopes to “do more” in the second half of 2021 to combat the global threat of the new coronavirus, in addition to the commitment to donate 580 million doses of immunizers to low-income nations.

Without clarifying whether the Biden administration intends to increase donations over the period, the comment came as Zients highlighted US efforts to accelerate vaccination against the disease worldwide, “as local rates of infection and covid deaths rise. -19 improve”.

According to Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the daily average of covid-19 cases in the United States fell 15.8% between the 9th and 15th of this month in in relation to the previous seven days, to 12,192. Already the deaths retreated 24.8% in the period, to 286, while hospitalizations fell 9.8%, to 2,027.

According to her, the numbers prove that the national immunization program is working. According to Zients, nearly two-thirds of adult Americans have received at least one dose of vaccines, and the average daily death rate per covid-19 has dropped 90% since the beginning of the year, the lowest rate since the start of the pandemic.

He warned, however, that some American communities still have low levels of immunization, something that worries him given the spread of the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in India.

