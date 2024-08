U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (left) and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) during a press conference in Japan in July. | Photo: EFE/EPA/DAVID MAREUIL/POOL

The Pentagon announced on Sunday (11) that the United States has decided to send a guided missile submarine to the Middle East as part of a military build-up in response to growing tension between Iran and Israel.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Georgia submarine to be sent to the region and reaffirmed the Biden administration’s commitment to protecting its Israeli ally.

Austin also ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, which includes F-35C fighter jets, to accelerate its deployment to the area, joining the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier already in the region. The Lincoln is expected to arrive later this month.

The decision to send such reinforcements comes at a critical time, following the escalation of hostilities between Israel, Iran and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah. Tensions between the three parties have increased significantly following the July 31 attack in Tehran that resulted in the death of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the terrorist group Hamas, and an Israeli airstrike that killed Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander, in Beirut. Because of these moves, both Iran and Hezbollah are expected to retaliate against Israel.