US President Joe Biden will announce this Monday (1) the sending of planes and military ships to the Philippines to strengthen the Asian country’s Armed Forces and combat Beijing’s expansionist ambitions in the South China Sea.

Biden will make the announcement during his White House meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. On the occasion, the US president will announce a series of actions to modernize the Philippine Armed Forces and improve its capacity to conduct maritime exercises, an area in which the People’s Liberation Army of China is investing heavily.

Among the measures is the sale to the Philippines of military aircraft, ships and patrol vessels, such as the Cyclone type, whose transfer was approved earlier this month.

The Cyclone ships were used, for example, during the Iraq war in 2003, but since then the US Navy has withdrawn them from their ports, so the latter are being sold to countries such as the Philippines, Egypt and Bahrain.

In addition to transferring military equipment, Biden and Marcos Jr. will announce defense agreements to increase cooperation between the Armed Forces of the two countries, from air, sea and land combat to cyber security and space cooperation.

The meeting between the two leaders comes at a time of rising tension between Manila and Beijing.

On the one hand, the territorial dispute in the South China Sea has escalated, and last Friday, the Philippines claimed that Chinese ships had blocked the Philippine coastguard in the region, including almost causing a collision, which China denies.

On the other hand, Beijing is opposed to the new military agreement between the US and the Philippines, announced on April 3, according to which US troops will have access to four new bases on Philippine soil, one of them about 400 kilometers from Taiwan, island that Beijing does not rule out invading and that Washington has pledged to defend.

China called the deal “provocative”, and Chinese Ambassador to Manila Huang Xilian escalated tensions on April 14, suggesting the Philippines “should be concerned about the safety” of the more than 150,000 Filipinos living in Taiwan. .