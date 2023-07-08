White House said Kiev pledged to use weapons “with care”

The US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, confirmed this Friday (July 7, 2023) that the United States will send cluster bombs to Ukraine. Armaments are also called ammunition. cluster or bombs cluster.

The measure is part of a new package US military assistance. to journalistsSullivan stated that Russia uses bombs cluster since the beginning of the war to attack Ukraine and that the European country’s request was given so that they could defend their territory.

According to the adviser, Kiev promised to use the ammunition “carefully”.

“We are aligned with Ukraine. Ukraine is committed to post-conflict mine clearance efforts to mitigate any potential harm to civilians. This will be necessary regardless of whether the US provides these munitions or not,” stated.

Sullivan also said that US-made bombs sent to Kiev’s defense forces have a lower failure rate.

the ammunition cluster are composed of a box with explosives that opens while still in the air and scatters several bombs in a random radius. In general, explosives detonate when they hit the ground, but there are risks that the equipment will remain intact. Because of their great range and failure rate, the use of this type of weapon in populated areas is considered a war crime.

The North American adviser stated that the United States recognizes that cluster bombs create risks of damage to civilians and, therefore, the North American country took a long time to make a decision regarding the shipment of weapons.

“But there is also a huge risk of civilian damage if Russian troops and tanks take over Ukrainian bases and more territory and subdue more Ukrainian civilians because Ukraine is not strong enough. This is intolerable for us.”he said.