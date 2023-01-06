How did you feel about the content of this article?

Ukrainian soldiers ride in an armored military vehicle on a road outside Kherson, southern Ukraine, November 29, 2022. | Photo: EFE

The United States announced on Thursday (5) that it will send armored vehicles to Ukraine for the first time, more specifically Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, as well as Germany, which will send others of its own manufacture.

In the announcement, the White House recounted a telephone conversation between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to “share views on Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine”.

According to the note, Biden and Scholz expressed their determination to “continue to provide the necessary financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine for as long as necessary”.

The US will supply Kiev with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, while Germany intends to send Marder armored vehicles.

“Both countries plan to train Ukrainian forces in their respective systems,” the White House said.

At a news conference, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said the US will announce on Friday a new security assistance package for Kiev, the amount of which he did not specify, and which will include Bradley vehicles.

“This is an armored capability that can bring mechanized infantry into battle in support of offensive and defensive operations,” Ryder detailed, noting that they will bring “advantages” on the battlefield to the Ukrainians.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that his country will send light combat vehicles to Ukraine.