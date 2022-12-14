According to the American press, Patriot equipment should be released soon

The US is likely to approve soon the deployment of one of its most advanced air defense systems to Ukraine, US officials told the newspaper. The New York Times🇧🇷 The initiative responds to the appeals of the country invaded by Russia.

On condition of anonymity, officials told the newspaper that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin may approve the shipment of Patriot equipment, which is already overseas, to Ukraine later this week. For release, authorization from US President Joe Biden would be pending. The White House, Pentagon and State Department did not comment.

The decision to deploy the Patriot system, if confirmed, will be a sign of deepening US military engagement with Ukraine.

The availability of weapons, however, raised some questions. One is how long it would take to train Ukrainian soldiers. Another is a possible shortage of missiles.

ATTACKS ON ODESSA

The Ukrainian port of Odessa, a coastal city located on the shores of the Black Sea, was hit by Russian drones on Saturday (10.10). At least 1.5 million people were left without power, according to country officials.

With the approach of winter, the concern about the lack of energy for heating homes increases. This has prompted Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to step up orders for defense equipment.

During a speech at a G7 meeting, on Monday (12.12), Zelensky thanked the allied countries for their continued support and took the opportunity to reinforce the request for more weapons.