State Department: US to send $4.9 billion in budget support to Ukraine in September

The United States plans to send Ukraine $4.9 billion in budget support. Washington intends to provide assistance through the mechanisms of the World Bank, the State Department said. Additional money will be available in September, it says message departments.

“The United States has provided the government of Ukraine with 18 billion in budgetary assistance through the mechanisms of the World Bank,” the report also said.

Washington said the funds, “along with support from the EU, the International Monetary Fund and other organizations,” will allow the Ukrainian authorities to provide “essential services to their citizens.” At the same time, as emphasized in the State Department, the scale of funding needed for recovery can only be achieved with close cooperation with the private sector.

On April 13, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland admitted that Washington could use Russian assets frozen in foreign banks to rebuild Ukraine.

She also recalled that in February the United States announced the allocation of the first tranche in the amount of $5.4 million, and others are also planned, which may include the frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia.