Rio Grande, near the border of Ciudad Juarez with the United States, state of Chihuahua, Mexico. | Photo: EFE / Luís Torres

The Pentagon will temporarily send 1,500 reinforcements to the border with Mexico for 90 days to support US Border Patrol agents, a US official told EFE.

These military personnel will “fill in critical capability gaps such as field detection and surveillance, data entry and warehouse support” until the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency can address those needs, the official explained.

The source detailed that these soldiers will not be carrying out “law enforcement” functions.

The Pentagon will send reinforcements in response to a request from the Department of Homeland Security, which is responsible for border security.

The decision comes at a time when the United States is preparing for an increase in the flow of immigration after the closure, on the 11th, of Title 42, a health regulation used to expressly expel immigrants who arrive at the southern border using as pretext for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, the country announced a series of measures to reduce the flow of migrants after May 11, including the creation of migrant centers in Colombia and Guatemala to handle requests from people looking to emigrate.

Furthermore, both Spain and Canada have agreed to receive migrants from these centres.

Title 42 has enabled more than 2.5 million immigration denials since it entered into force in 2020, during the term of former President Donald Trump.