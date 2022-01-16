US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said next week the US administration will be ready to reveal further steps in contacts with Russia. He talked about it in an interview TV channel CBS.

According to him, Washington will be able to provide additional details about negotiations with Russia on European security.

“We are in close contact with our allies and partners, including the Ukrainians… We are working in close coordination on the next steps. Early next week, we will be able to share more information regarding further diplomatic steps,” Sullivan said.

Earlier in January, Jake Sullivan announced Washington’s plans to announce in the next 24 hours data on the scenario of an attack on Ukraine, which Russia is allegedly preparing. “We saw this scenario in 2014. They are preparing it again. The administration will have additional details on what we see in terms of creating a pretext that we will share with the press over the next 24 hours,” he said.