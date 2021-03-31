The United States will reinstate previously canceled unilateral sanctions against nine state-owned enterprises in Belarus. This was announced by the head of the press service of the US Department of State Ned Price. TASS…

“Department of State [США] unable to recommend another extension [приостановки действия рестрикций]… Especially in light of the views of Congress expressed in [санкционном] the law on sovereignty and democracy of Belarus from 2020. The current extensions will expire on April 26, ”the American diplomat said.

We are talking about the companies “Belarusian Oil Trading House”, “Belneftekhim” and its American subsidiary, “Belshina”, “Grodno Azot”, “Grodno Khimvolokno”, “Lakokraska”, “Naftan” and “Polotsk Fiberglass”.

Price added that the human rights situation has deteriorated to perhaps “the lowest point in the history of independent Belarus.” However, according to him, Washington’s new decision is reversible. He said that the Belarusian authorities are holding behind bars “more than 300 political prisoners”, and called for their “complete release without preconditions”, as well as for an end to “violence by the authorities against the Belarusian people.”

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko the last dictator in Europe.

The United States imposed sanctions on Belarus in 2006. In October 2015, these restrictive measures against a number of Belarusian companies were partially suspended. The decision has been repeatedly extended by the US government in recent years under various US presidents.

In Belarus, mass protests began after the presidential elections on August 9, 2020. The protesters demand the resignation of Lukashenka and a new vote. Protesters are harshly suppressed by the police and riot police. Tens of thousands of people were detained, many spoke of torture and beatings in isolation wards. Four people were killed in clashes with security forces. The Belarusian leader himself claimed that the West was behind what was happening.