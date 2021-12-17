The United States is set to respond to Russia’s proposals for security guarantees next week. This was announced on Friday, December 17, by the agency. Bloomberg citing a senior White House official.

It is noted that NATO is trying to determine whether the proposals of the Russian Federation are the first step in the negotiations or deliberately unacceptable requirements. As the source of the publication noted, the administration of the President of the United States considered some of the proposals useful, while others were unacceptable.

The North Atlantic Alliance was skeptical about Russia’s initiative, although it had previously confirmed that it was ready to negotiate with Moscow on European security issues.

Earlier in the day, US National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan said Washington wants to use a combination of containment and diplomacy in its dealings with Moscow. He stressed that negotiations with Russia will be conducted even if it does not stop showing aggression in relations with Ukraine.

On December 17, US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said that the US expects Russia to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine. According to her, Washington is open for consultations in the Russia-NATO format, as well as in the format of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia and the United States and NATO on security guarantees. The documents say, in particular, that Russia and NATO undertake not to create conditions that can be regarded as a threat by the other side.