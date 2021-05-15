In the future, the US Air Force (Air Force) plans to develop a fleet of aircraft F-15EX Eagle II, F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35 Lightning II, as well as Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD), but can get rid of others, in a particular fifth-generation fighter, the F-22 Raptor, reports The Drive.

The publication, referring to the statement of the Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force, Charles Brown Jr., notes that it is planned to leave the A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft for some time.

The Pentagon added that the F-22 Raptor is still being modernized, and the aircraft is not expected to be decommissioned in the near future. At the same time, the publication admits that the idea of ​​replacing the F-22 Raptor assumes that the sixth generation NGAD fighter will solve the tasks currently assigned to the world’s first fifth generation fighter. The Drive draws attention to the fact that the new aircraft may be devoid of the shortcomings of the old one.

In September last year, Will Roper, while serving as Assistant for Procurement to the US Air Force Secretary, said that the Pentagon, under secrecy under the NGAD program, designed, built and at least once lifted an X-plane prototype, which means, in particular , unmanned or manned aircraft of a new generation, including a sixth generation fighter.