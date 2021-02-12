US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the US is excluding the Houthis from the list of foreign terrorist organizations.

According to Blinken, since February 16, he has withdrawn the classification of the Houthi movement as a terrorist organization.

The Secretary of State noted that the decision was made due to the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Yemen, and called on all parties in this country to dialogue and search for a political solution to the conflict that has been going on for many years. RIA News…

The Houthis were included among the terrorist organizations by the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, on the first day of his presidency, the new head of the country, Joe Biden, made it clear that he would fight Trump’s legacy and canceled several of his orders at once, including the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico.

The Houthis, or “Ansaar Allaah”, is a militarized group of Shiite-zeidis operating in Yemen, which raised an armed uprising against the government in 2004 and gradually seized control over parts of the country.