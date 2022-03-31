Ukraine: referendum on neutral status could take another year

It could be at least a year before Ukraine organizes a referendum on a neutral status of the country, Ukrainian negotiator David Arachamia told British media† A majority that votes in favor in a referendum is, according to Ukraine, necessary for a possible neutral status of the country.

Moscow has put such a neutral status, whereby Ukraine would renounce NATO membership, as a demand in the peace negotiations. A referendum can only take place “in peacetime”, according to Ukrainian negotiator Arachamia, he said in an interview with the British press. A plebiscite requires three million signatures from the Ukrainian population.

Russia and Ukraine will resume peace negotiations digitally next Friday. Earlier this week, delegations from both countries spoke in Turkey about the situation in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “nothing concrete” has been achieved in the talks so far.

Russia pledged earlier this week to slowly scale down the offensive in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Zelensky said he strongly doubts the Russian words. Ukraine fears Moscow will build troops in the east of the country. The president is anticipating new attacks in the Donbas region, parts of which are under the control of pro-Russian separatists. Moscow considers the self-proclaimed People’s Republics to be independent states.