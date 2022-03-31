Ukraine: referendum on neutral status could take another year
It could be at least a year before Ukraine organizes a referendum on a neutral status of the country, Ukrainian negotiator David Arachamia told British media† A majority that votes in favor in a referendum is, according to Ukraine, necessary for a possible neutral status of the country.
Moscow has put such a neutral status, whereby Ukraine would renounce NATO membership, as a demand in the peace negotiations. A referendum can only take place “in peacetime”, according to Ukrainian negotiator Arachamia, he said in an interview with the British press. A plebiscite requires three million signatures from the Ukrainian population.
Russia and Ukraine will resume peace negotiations digitally next Friday. Earlier this week, delegations from both countries spoke in Turkey about the situation in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “nothing concrete” has been achieved in the talks so far.
Russia pledged earlier this week to slowly scale down the offensive in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Zelensky said he strongly doubts the Russian words. Ukraine fears Moscow will build troops in the east of the country. The president is anticipating new attacks in the Donbas region, parts of which are under the control of pro-Russian separatists. Moscow considers the self-proclaimed People’s Republics to be independent states.
Also read: Contours of the peace agreement, but skepticism is advised
US to release million barrels of oil per day to drive down gasoline prices
The United States is considering releasing one million barrels of oil daily from its strategic oil reserves. News agency reports that Bloomberg based on insiders. Other media also confirm the proposals. The administration of President Joe Biden hopes the measure will bring down gasoline prices, which have risen sharply worldwide since the war in Ukraine.
According to the anonymous sources, it could be a total of 180 million barrels of oil that will be released over several months. Earlier this month, Biden pledged 30 million barrels of oil from US reserves to stabilize the global energy market. The US government’s energy department has 568 million barrels of energy in stock, according to the AP news agency. The US consumes an average of 20 million barrels per day, one fifth of the global market.
The White House says Biden will announce on Thursday how his administration wants to lower the price of gasoline “for American families at the pump”, but would not give further details about the plans.
Overview: 23 million for refugee health care costs and Zelensky calls negotiations ‘just words’
These are the main developments from Wednesday evening and the night from Wednesday to Thursday:
- The cabinet is going reserve 23 million euros to reimburse healthcare costs for Ukrainian refugees. State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum and Migration, VVD) announced this. The cabinet wants to compensate the necessary healthcare costs for refugees in any case in the first half of the year. Earlier on Wednesday, the cabinet announced that the emergency law will be activated, which will oblige municipalities to arrange decent reception for refugees from Ukraine.
- In his daily video message Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that negotiations with Russia “only words” are and have produced ‘nothing concrete’. Zelensky also openly questioned reports that Russia is withdrawing its troops. Western intelligence agencies say the withdrawals may be related to an imminent attack on the Donbas region. Zelensky said that Ukraine will give “nothing away”. Negotiations between the two countries will continue digitally on Friday.
- Russian soldiers would because of low morale refuse to obey orders and even openly sabotage their own equipment. Jeremy Fleming, the head of British intelligence GCHQ, has said while visiting Australia† There would also be a shortage of weapons and the Russians would have accidentally shot their own plane out of the sky. Earlier on Thursday, US intelligence agencies reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin is receiving incorrect information from military commanders because they are afraid of Putin.
#release #million #barrels #oil #day #drive #gasoline #prices
Leave a Reply