06/29/2023 – 4:45 pm

The Federal Reserve (Fed) should launch FedNow at the end of July, its instant payment system similar to the Brazilian Pix. The US central bank informed this Thursday, the 29th, that 57 organizations early-adopters – including 41 financial institutions – are completing testing and certification to operate on the new infrastructure.

Organizations are in final testing to confirm they are ready to support FedNow transactions, and “many of them” will be live once the service launches or shortly thereafter, the Fed said in a statement.

“We are on track to launch the FedNow Service, with a strong group of financial institutions and service providers of all sizes in the process of completing the final round of readiness testing,” commented Vice President of the Fed’s Boston District , Ken Montgomery, who is also a FedNow program executive.

The US BC said in the note that it also continues to work with organizations that plan to enter the program later than 2023 or beyond. The goal, he added, is to reach all 10,000 financial institutions in the country.

FedNow will allow companies and individuals to send and receive instant payments at any time of the day, with immediate access to transferred amounts, according to the central bank.
























