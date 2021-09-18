Joe Biden’s government is preparing sanctions against various entities to combat illicit transactions with cryptocurrencies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The US Treasury plans to impose sanctions starting next week, the newspaper noted, citing sources familiar with the matter. Consulted by AFP on Friday night, the Treasury did not respond.

According to specialists cited by the specialized newspaper in finance, the Treasury Department, which did not inform the purpose of the sanctions, should target the digital wallets that receive redemption transactions and the platforms that help transfer these amounts.

In addition to these specific punishments, the Treasury intends to issue new guidelines for companies on the risks associated with facilitating payments after ransomware attacks. There would also be fines, according to the newspaper.

Cybersecurity is one of the Biden government’s workhorses after a wave of attacks, especially with cryptocurrencies, revealed important vulnerabilities.

Regulators often criticize bitcoin for its illegal use. The cryptocurrency has been used by hackers, who demand from companies or local communities the payment of ransom to restore blocked services.

Many attacks were attributed to groups based in Russia, which would act with the tacit approval of the Kremlin. In July, President Biden asked Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to take action against ransomware attacks.

According to a February report by Chainalysis, illegal cryptocurrency transactions totaled $10 billion in 2020, 1% of total cryptoactive activity last year. The amount of ransoms paid with cryptocurrencies reached almost 350 million dollars in the same year.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach