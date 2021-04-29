The American authorities will provide more than $ 100 million in aid to India in the coming days to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The corresponding statement was published on April 28 at website White House.

“In solidarity with India, which is grappling with a new wave of COVID-19 cases, the United States will supply more than $ 100 million worth of products in the coming days to provide urgent assistance to our partners in India,” the text said.

It is noted that the first American aircraft will begin to arrive in India on April 29, this will continue until next week.

In particular, as assistance, the United States will deliver ventilators and 1.1 thousand oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 protective masks, 1 million kits for conducting rapid tests for coronavirus.

In addition, the Washington administration will redirect its order for 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca to India. The first tranche of 20,000 Remdesivir preparations for the treatment of infection will also be delivered.

On the eve, two aircraft EMERCOM of Russia with a consignment of humanitarian aid landed in New Delhi.

As humanitarian aid, they delivered more than 22 tons of medicines, medical devices and equipment, including artificial lung ventilators, to help the country fight the spread of the coronavirus.

On April 28, it was reported that India registered a world record for the daily increase in new cases of COVID-19: 360,960 infected were detected there per day.

Over the entire time of the pandemic, the number of cases in the country has reached almost 18 million people. India has the second highest incidence of COVID-19 after the United States. The number of deaths associated with complications from coronavirus in the country increased by 3293 per day to 201,187.