The White House will prepare a new plan to rescue the U.S. economy after the coronavirus pandemic, worth $ 1.8 trillion. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, the head of the US Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, will discuss the proposal for a stimulus package with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Congress Nancy Pelosi.

US President Donald Trump confirmed discussions on a package of measures to stimulate the economy. In addition, White House adviser Larry Kudlow said that the head of state has approved stimulus proposals that should include assistance to small businesses, airlines, and households.

Earlier, the American economy was predicted a “tragic scenario” due to the decision of Republican President Donald Trump to end negotiations with the leaders of the Democratic Party on a package of financial incentives. Now the decision on the provision of state support will probably be made only after the presidential elections, which are scheduled for November 2020, as well as the new convocation of Congress. According to Bloomberg, the most likely dates are January-February 2021.

In March, U.S. authorities passed the first stimulus package in the midst of the $ 2 trillion coronavirus pandemic. According to the plan, the money will go to help businesses, support hospitals and other health care providers, and equipment and supplies. In addition, funds were sent to state authorities.