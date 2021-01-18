From January 26, US President Donald Trump is lifting the restrictions on entry imposed earlier due to COVID-19 for a certain group of people: non-citizens of the United States who have recently visited most of Europe or Brazil. Reported by Reuters with reference to sources.

The decree will go into effect the same day the United States starts requiring travelers to test negative for COVID-19.

Earlier it became known that Russia will resume flights with Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar from January 27. Flights to these countries will depart from Moscow several times a week. So, in Hanoi (Vietnam), Delhi (India), Helsinki (Finland) – twice a week, and in Doha (Qatar) – three times. In addition, a plane will fly to Helsinki from St. Petersburg, also twice a week.

On January 16, the Association of Russian Tour Operators (ATOR) disclosed details of the resumption of flights with Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar from January 27. Thus, Russians will not be able to visit Finland for tourist purposes, entry to Vietnam will be possible only on a work visa, while only export and humanitarian flights can go to India. The borders of Qatar were opened only to citizens of the state itself, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE and their spouses.