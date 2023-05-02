The United States will lift mandatory vaccination on May 11 against covid-19 for foreign travelers arriving in the country by plane in force since 2021, the White House announced on Monday.

That same day, the health emergency decreed in 2020 by then-president Donald Trump (2017-2021) against the coronavirus pandemic will end, as established by a law approved by Congress and ratified by President Joe Biden.

“Today we announce that the Administration will end the vaccination requirements against covid-19 for federal employees, government contractors and international air travelers on May 11, the same day that the health emergency ends,” the Executive detailed in a release.

The United States required proof of vaccination from foreign travelers since 2021 “in order to slow the spread of new variants entering the country.”

The White House justified the end of this requirement because deaths from covid-19 in the United States have decreased by 95% since January 2021 and hospitalizations have fallen by 91%.

In addition, global deaths from the coronavirus are “at their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic.”

The Executive recalled that almost 270 million Americans have received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine, which has allowed the country to enter a “different phase.”

“Our covid-19 vaccination requirements bolstered immunization across the country and the vaccination campaign has saved millions of lives,” claimed the White House.

With more than a million deaths, The United States is the country in the world with the most deaths from the covid-19 pandemic.

69% of the US population, 230 million people, have completed the covid vaccination schedule.

