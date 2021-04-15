The United States decided to keep for at least one more week the suspension of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccines.

A panel of health experts in the United States determined this measure in order to have more time to assess the risk of blood clots.

These are seven reported cases of clots among more than 6.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson applied in the United States.

On Tuesday, J&J, which is due to deliver 55 million doses to the European Union in the second quarter, had announced that it would “delay the deployment” of its single-dose vaccine in Europe.

This delay will be compensated by a Pfizer dose flow. Some 50 million doses of the US-German duo, originally scheduled for the fourth quarter, will arrive from April, which will raise doses to 250 million in the second quartere, announced the European Commission.

In addition, the EU opened formal negotiations with BioNTech and Pfizer to order an additional 1.8 billion doses of so-called “second-generation” vaccines to combat current and future variants of the coronavirus, said European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced that it will rule on the Janssen vaccine next week.

More of 820 million doses of vaccines have been administered around the world, but difficulties of access and the security of doses have dampened hopes of an early exit from the pandemic, which has killed nearly three million people and devastated the global economy.

This situation has already been suffered by the AstraZeneca vaccine, whose use was limited in several countries to the elderly after isolated cases of blood clots among the very young, some fatal.

And this Wednesday Denmark became the first European country to decide to permanently abandon the AstraZeneca vaccine, despite the fact that the EMA and the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend it.

In Washington, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne called for “stopping the transmission” of the virus.

“More people have been infected with COVID in our region in the past seven days than most of the weekly averages of cases we saw last year. And our weekly deaths outnumber any week in 2020,” Etienne said.

At Freising Hospital in Bavaria, southeastern Germany, patients they are much younger, “most are between 40 and 60 years old“says Thomas Marx, 42, medical director of the intensive care unit.

Germany, France, Italy, Spain and other countries are still under severe restrictions. But in Belgium, cafes and restaurants got the green light to open their terraces from May 8 after a slight relief in cases. Switzerland also announced that they could reopen on monday.

Source: AFP