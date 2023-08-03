State Department: US retains embassy in Niger and continues diplomatic contacts

The United States maintains an embassy in Niger, despite the evacuation of some of its employees, continues diplomatic contacts with the African state and counts on the soon arrival of a new American ambassador there. About it informed state department.

The US embassy remains open for limited emergency services to its citizens, according to a press release. “We continue diplomatic interaction at the highest levels,” the document says.

The department added that they are counting on the imminent arrival in Niamey of Kathleen Fitzgibbon, who was recently approved by the US Senate as the new US ambassador to Niger.

Earlier in Washington, they announced the suspension of security cooperation with Niger due to a coup d’état in the country.

On the night of July 27, the Niger military announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazum and the transfer of power to the National Council for the Salvation of the Motherland, as well as the closure of borders, the suspension of the constitution and the ban on the activities of any political parties. The European Union in connection with the rebellion has suspended financial support for the country.