The Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States, Alejandro Mayorkas, said on Monday (20) that an investigation will be opened to find out if there were excesses in the removal of migrants, mostly Haitians, who are camped in the region of a bridge that connects the Mexico to the US state of Texas.

Images recorded on Sunday (19) show Border Patrol agents on horseback trying to grab migrants in the Rio Grande area and use the animals to push them back to Mexico, at times shouting curses. Asked by journalists in the Texan city of Del Rio whether the images indicated “inhumane” treatment, Mayorkas said the reporter asking the question was “assuming facts that have not yet been determined.”

“We will investigate the facts to ensure that the situation is as we understand it, and if it is different, we will respond accordingly,” the secretary said, according to the Washington Post. The images drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers, President Joe Biden’s party.

Another controversy arose from the fact that some images showed agents using objects that appeared to be whips, which prompted comments even from White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki. “I saw some of the images. I don’t know the full context. I can’t imagine what context would make this (using whips) appropriate,” he said. “I don’t think anyone seeing these images would think it was acceptable or appropriate.”

However, the Border Patrol claimed that it was not a question of whips, but of the reins of the horses, and that no migrants were attacked.

The United States and Mexico on Sunday began a mass deportation of migrants who are camped under and around the bridge. It is estimated that around 12,000 people are at the site, but it is not known how many will be deported.