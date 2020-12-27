New York State Police have launched an investigation over information that the Parcare healthcare network purchased the coronavirus vaccine and offered it to individuals, reports RIA News.

The statement was made by the head of the local health department Howard Zucker. It says that the incident is a violation of the state’s plan, according to which the first vaccine will be received by health workers and nursing homes.

It is also reported that the state police will conduct a criminal investigation into the matter.

Earlier it was reported that the first case of an allergic reaction to the Moderna vaccine was recorded in the United States. A side effect was identified by a doctor in the American Boston after receiving the vaccine.