The US administration will impose sanctions against 43 citizens of Belarus for “undermining democracy” in the republic. This is stated in a statement by the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. TASS…

The report notes that the US State Department has taken action in pursuance of the US president’s proclamation to impose visa restrictions against 43 people. “This means that they are mostly deprived of the right to enter the United States,” the document says.

It also clarifies that the black list includes, among other things, high-ranking officials from the justice sector, heads of law enforcement agencies, as well as ordinary personnel of the competent authorities.

Earlier, the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, urged “not to sweat” over Western sanctions, since Moscow and Minsk will be able to independently provide themselves with everything they need. Lukashenko called himself “a man of the Soviet era” who knows “what the state plan is” and how to plan the production of necessary goods. He suggested that due to the active development of the economy and science, over time, other countries of the former USSR would begin to gather around the two countries.