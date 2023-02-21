Meeting will also mark the 75th anniversary of the military alliance; 2023 meeting will be in Vilnius, Lithuania

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday (21.Feb.2023) that the United States will host the NATO summit (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) in 2024.

The meeting will also mark the 75th anniversary of the military organization that Biden described as “the strongest defensive alliance in the history of the world”.

Biden made the announcement during a speech held in Poland to mark the 1-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine. During his speech, the democrat reinforced the union between NATO countries.

“America’s commitment to NATO and Article 5 is rock solid. And every member of NATO knows this, and so does Russia. An attack against one is an attack against all. It is a sacred oath”he said.

The organization is a military alliance that brings together the main world powers in North America and Europe. Today, it has 30 countries as members.

The organization’s fundamental principle is the collective security of participating nations. This means that if one NATO country is attacked, all others must defend it. The rule is in Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, which established the military alliance.

The military organization’s 2022 summit was hosted in Madrid, Spain, on June 29. The 2023 meeting will be held in Vilnius, capital of Lithuania, from the 11th to the 12th of July.

During his speech this Tuesday (Feb 21), Biden also stated that Ukraine remains “independent and free” even after almost 1 year of Russia’s attacks on the country. The American leader also addressed the Russian population during his speech. He said that the United States and European nations do not seek “control or destroy” the Russia.

Watch the speech in English (20min50s):