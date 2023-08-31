The Taiwan Ministry of Defense and the island’s media confirmed on Thursday that The United States will grant funds from its foreign military financing program to that territory for the first time, which is normally accessed by sovereign and independent countries.

A spokesperson for the US State Department told the official Taiwanese agency CNA that on August 29 the federal Administration notified Congress of its intention to provide Taiwan with assistance of 80 million dollars within the aforementioned program.

According to the same source, the granting of the funds is in line with both the Taiwan Relations Act and the US policy of recognizing the “one China” principle, which “has not changed.”

“The United States provides Taiwan with the necessary defense items and services to enable it to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability. The United States remains interested in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as critical to regional and global security and prosperity.“added the source.

Washington has not yet made public information about the type of equipment or defense systems that will be financed with this aid package, although according to US media the notification to Congress mentions, among others, air and coastal defensive systems, infantry vehicles, drones, ballistic missiles, cyber defenses and advanced communications equipment.

(Also: China: the terrifying moment when an elevator falls and its occupants float).

Air Force personnel load missiles to assemble a fighter plane in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense thanked through its spokesman, Sun Li-fang, that the United States allocate these funds to the island, honor the Taiwan Relations Act and increase its ability to defend itself.

The US aid is in addition to the military package worth 345 million dollars that Washington granted to Taipei a few months ago, as well as the 2,000 million in loans that the Lower House approved last year for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan is one of the main reasons for friction between the US and China, since that country is the main supplier of weapons to the island and would defend it in case of conflict. The Asian giant claims sovereignty over Taiwana territory that it considers a rebel province since the Kuomintang nationalists withdrew there in 1949 after losing the civil war against communist troops.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO