The United States is expelling ten Russian diplomats, employees of the Russian mission in Washington, as part of a new package of anti-Russian sanctions. This is reported on website White House.

According to the American side, among them there are those who collaborated with Russian intelligence. The fact that the new sanctions against the Russian Federation relate to its alleged intelligence and destabilizing activities were reported by the media even before the official statement of the US authorities.

Earlier on April 15, CNN, citing sources, reported that the Biden administration would use allies among European countries to impose new sanctions against Russia.

At the same time, Bloomberg reported that the United States plans to expel ten Russian diplomats from the country and introduce new sanctions against individuals and legal entities from Russia.