The United States will donate more than 14 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 to a number of countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Brazil, as announced on Monday by the White House.

Those doses are part of the 80 million vaccines that US President Joe Biden has promised to distribute to other countries before the end of June, a goal that White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki acknowledged today may not be met. . “We have a lot of doses to share with the world, but this is a Herculean logistical challenge,” said Psaki at his daily press conference.

Of the 80 million promised by Biden, 25 million began to be delivered earlier this month, leaving another 55 million to be allocated, which will be distributed “as soon as possible”, according to Psaki, without offering a specific timetable.

According to today’s White House statement, about 41 million of the pending doses will be distributed through Covax, and of those, about 14 million will go to Latin America and the Caribbean.

Specifically, the vaccines will reach Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Haiti and other countries of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

Covax will channel another 10 million doses donated by the US to selected African countries with the help of the African Union; while another 16 million will arrive in various Asian nations, including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Cambodia.

The United States has reserved another 14 million doses – 25% of the total 55 million pending distribution – to deliver them directly to allied countries or countries that need them, according to the White House.

Several countries in America and the Caribbean will also benefit from these direct deliveries, including Colombia, Argentina, Costa Rica, Panama, Dominican Republic, Haiti and other CARICOM nations.

Biden’s office did not specify how many direct-delivery doses will go to each of these countries, and the list of recipients of those 14 million vaccines also includes 22 territories in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

Earlier this month, the White House announced the delivery of another 25 million doses promised by Biden, of which six million went to Latin America and the Caribbean, seven million to Asia, five million to Africa and more than six million to others US partners around the world.

Thus, the American continent will receive a total of more than 20 million of the 80 million doses announced by Biden, among those channeled by Covax and those delivered directly to countries in the region.

The shared vaccines are part of those approved for internal use in the United States – by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson – and are added to the other 60 million doses that Washington has already donated in May to AstraZeneca, which has not yet received the green light from the agencies US regulators.

In addition to these two big donations, Biden revealed last week at the G7 summit that the US has purchased 500 million additional vaccines from Pfizer that will be delivered to nearly 100 countries over the next two years.