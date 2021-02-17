The United States intends to discuss the topic of Russia at a meeting of NATO defense ministers, writes TASS…

According to a high-ranking US military official, Russia poses a threat to all NATO allies, but at the same time Washington expects to work with Moscow where there is mutual interest.

According to another presenter, it is clear that Russia is a threat to all NATO allies, including the United States.

“They use military force to achieve their goals,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the United States plans to cooperate with Moscow in areas of mutual interest.

Earlier it was reported that the Verkhovna Rada demanded from the UN, the European Parliament, the OSCE, NATO and other international structures to increase pressure on Russia, as well as to continue the policy of non-recognition of Crimea and Sevastopol as a Russian subject of the Russian Federation.