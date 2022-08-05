





The US government will discuss with Russia a prisoner swap that includes basketball star Brittney Griner, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

“(Russia’s) Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated this morning (…) that they are willing to participate in a prisoner exchange. And we’re going to get that,” Blinken said during a meeting with foreign ministers from Southeast Asian countries in Cambodia.

The arrest and sentence against Griner highlighted Moscow’s “use of unlawful detention to further its own agenda”, added Blinken, who criticized the use of “individuals as political pawns”.

At a Cambodian press conference, Lavrov declared that Russia is willing to “discuss the issue, but only within the framework of the (communication) channel that was established by Presidents (Vladimir) Putin and (Joe) Biden.”

“There is a special channel agreed by the presidents and, despite some public statements, it continues to work,” added Lavrov.

A Russian court on Thursday sentenced the American basketball player to nine years in prison for drug trafficking.

Detained in February in Moscow, shortly before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with a vape that contained cannabis-based oil, the two-time Olympic champion became yet another element in the geopolitical crisis between Russia and the United States.







