Texas, United States.- The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) has Osiel Cárdenas Guillén in its custody and is planning to hand him over to Mexican authorities this coming Monday, a senior U.S. official told NBC News.

ICE had reported in a statement that officers from the agency’s Deportation and Removal Operations had taken Osiel Cárdenas into custody after he was released by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

Since last Friday, ICE has been in custody of Osiel Cardenas after he left the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. “He remains in ICE custody today pending a final determination,” an official revealed.

The U.S. official, who asked not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter, said the Biden administration was planning to transfer Cardenas Guillen on Monday to Mexico, where he is wanted on criminal charges.

Officials at the Justice Department and the White House did not immediately comment on the reasons behind the planned transfer. Osiel Cardenas Guillen was serving 14 years of a 25-year sentence when he was transferred from federal prison to ICE custody. Cardenas Guillen founded one of the most violent criminal organizations in Mexican history and was jailed after pleading guilty to charges that included threatening U.S. federal agents. The former leader of the Gulf Cartel, he created the Zetas, a spin-off criminal gang filled with former military operatives that became known for engaging in torture, beheadings and indiscriminate killings. Cardenas Guillen was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison without parole in 2010. “He oversaw a vast drug trafficking empire responsible for the importation of thousands of kilograms of cocaine and marijuana into the United States from Mexico,” the Justice Department said. “He used violence and intimidation as a means to further the goals of his criminal enterprise.” According to a 2010 Department of Justice press release, in May 1999, Cardenas Guillen made death threats against an undercover sheriff’s deputy in Cameron County, Texas, who was working with ICE. The threat was motivated by the deputy’s refusal to deliver a shipment of approximately one ton of marijuana. The Department of Justice also reported that in November of that year, Cardenas Guillen, accompanied by a group of his subordinates, cornered two federal agents in Mexico: one from the DEA and one from the FBI. Under threat of firearms, they warned them not to return to the area. Cardenas Guillen pleaded guilty to five felony counts, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, and threatening to assault and murder federal agents. Experts say he led the Gulf Cartel from 1997 until 2003, when he was captured by Mexican security forces and eventually extradited to the United States. Cárdenas Guillén began assembling the Zetas in 1997 as a security force for the Gulf Cartel, but they ended up splitting up and began a narco-war for control of plazas in 2008. By 2012, the Zetas had grown to a force of 10,000 armed men who assumed a dominant position in cross-border drug trafficking after committing some of the worst atrocities in the history of the Mexican drug war. The Zetas eventually split up in the mid-2010s.