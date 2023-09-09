The United States will deploy F-16 fighter jets in Romania to guard airspace

The United States has decided to station several F-16 fighter jets on Romanian territory to ensure airspace security. About it informs Radio Romania International with reference to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the radio station, the incident with the debris of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) found in Romania was discussed during a telephone conversation between Romanian Foreign Minister Luminica Odobescu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“They also discussed means to strengthen bilateral cooperation to protect airspace security, in this context the deployment of US Air Force F-16 aircraft on Romanian territory was mentioned,” the statement said.

It is noted that the head of Romanian diplomacy welcomed US support and stressed the importance of NATO remaining vigilant to events in the Black Sea and in the region.

On September 6, parts of a drone were discovered in Romania near the border with Ukraine. Several parts of the drone were found near the village of Plauru in Tulcea County.

The country’s President Klaus Iohannis warned of serious consequences in connection with the incident and called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the drone’s fall on the country’s territory.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance had no information that the drone debris found in Romania was a deliberate attack from Russia.