The government of USA announced this Thursday that he will declare the national health emergency for the outbreak of monkey pox that the country lives, in which thousands of infections have already been registered although, for the moment, no deaths.

“We are prepared to take our response to the next level,” explained this Thursday the US Secretary of Health, Xavier Becerrain a call with journalists.

The declaration will allow national agencies to access emergency funds and will facilitate the management of vaccines and treatments for the disease. It will also promote awareness and information efforts that, according to the authorities, are essential to contain the infections, which are advancing rapidly in the country.

“We encourage all Americans to take monkeypox seriously and take responsibility to help us deal with this virus,” the health secretary added.

Earlier this week, the White House announced the creation of a response group to deal with the spread of monkeypox, after being criticized for being slow to buy vaccines and treatments.

Last week, health authorities announced that more than a million vaccines against the disease would be made available to the states in the coming days, of which 600,000 have already been delivered, Becerra announced.

In addition, they expect to receive another 150,000 doses in September, and additional vaccines in October and November. The country currently registers more than 6,500 infections of monkeypoxa figure much higher than the 4,600 registered last week.

The declaration of national emergency will also force states to share health information about monkeypox with federal authorities, which will speed up the response to the emergency, explained the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English). ), Rochelle Walensky.

The virus has spread to more than 26,000 people worldwide in just a few monthsprompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on July 23.

The US tops the global list of known cases of monkeypox.

The US tops the global list of known cases of monkeypox, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We anticipate that we will be able to get more access to federal funds so that we can further enhance this response,” Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said at a July 28 news conference.

Issuing a declaration of a public health emergency could be a major turning point in the US response, said Lawrence Gostin, director of Georgetown University’s institute for national and global health law.

EFE and BLOOMBERG