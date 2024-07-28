WSJ: US to create new military command in Japan as China grows stronger

US to create new military command in Japan as China rises writes The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

It is noted that this decision is planned to be announced on Sunday, July 28. According to the publication, the reason for this step was the “build-up of military power by China.” The new command will coordinate military actions with the Japanese side, engage in joint exercises and participate in the defense of Japan in the event of a military conflict.